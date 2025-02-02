Bucks Notes: Zach LaVine Trade Idea, Jimmy Butler Still in Play, Buyout Market Option
The Milwaukee Bucks are currently sitting in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with a 26-20 record. While this is a comfortable place to be ahead of the NBA Playoffs, it's not necessarily where the Bucks want to be.
If Milwaukee wants to be a postseason powerhouse, they'll have to make some moves by the NBA trade deadline. According to one report, the Bucks are in "agressive pursuit" of Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, who is averaging 24 points, 4.8 total rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 0.9 steals per game.
That being said, Milwaukee still has their eyes on Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler and have reportedly spoken with the Heat this past week. This season, Butler has averaged 17 points, 5.2 points, 4.8 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.
