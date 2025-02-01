Bucks Still Hold Interest in Trading For Multi-Time All-Star Guard: Report
The Milwaukee Bucks are a team that everyone is watching as the trade deadline approaches. They are tied for fourth in the Eastern Conference standings with the Indiana Pacers.
Milwaukee thinks that they can have a deep run in the playoffs with the current roster that they have. Still, they want to give themselves the best possible chance to win an NBA title.
Making a big move at the trade deadline would certainly help them do that. The Bucks are one of the few teams in the league that have the chance to make a big move for a superstar.
The Bucks have been linked to a few superstar players ahead of the deadline. They haven't decided whether or not they are going to pull the trigger on a trade yet, but they have still been linked to one specific star player.
According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Bucks have still shown interest in Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls. They still have their eye on potentially making a move for him.
Milwaukee is not the only team that is interested in LaVine, though. Multiple other teams are interested in him as well, so there might be a bidding war.
The Bucks have a lot of midsized contracts that they can aggregate in a trade to get a star who has an expensive contract.
As long as they have Giannis Antetokounmpo on the roster, they will try to win now. Trading for LaVine would certainly qualify as a win-now move because of how much money he gets paid.
LaVine makes $43 million this season, $45.9 million next season, and $48.9 million in 2026-27. Any team that would trade for him would have to be okay with his large contract.
Milwaukee has to figure out what their top priority is at the trade deadline. With the deadline getting ready to pass in just a few days, they have to make up their mind soon.
Any deal for LaVine would likely have to include Khris Middleton, Bobby Portis, and significant draft compensation to make it worth it for the Bulls.
LaVine is averaging 24 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game this season.
