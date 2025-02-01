Bucks Reportedly Remain 'Aggressive' in Pursuit of Bulls Star Zach LaVine
The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to be one of the more active teams across the NBA before the upcoming trade deadline. After a very slow start to the season, the Bucks have bounced back fully and are now one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference.
However, the team still believes that they are at least one piece away from truly contending for a title. This could have them making a splash at the trade deadline as they look to improve their chances come playoff time.
Milwaukee has been linked to all sorts of players during this trade season but there has been a lot of smoke around one name. That would be star guard Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls, someone Milwaukee seemingly believes could take them over the top.
According to NBA insider Evan Sidery of Forbes, the Bucks remain "aggressive" in trying to land LaVine before the trade deadline. This deal would require Milwaukee to part with forward Khris Middleton but the team has been discussing him in trade deals for weeks.
"The Bucks remain in aggressive pursuit of Zach LaVine. Milwaukee is willing to include Khris Middleton and draft compensation in discussions with the Bulls. If LaVine indeed ends up in Milwaukee, it will likely happen with multiple facilitating teams involved."
Landing LaVine would pair him alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. This would give the Bucks one of the more lethal trios in the NBA and could help take them over the top.
There would be some risks here as LaVine does come with an injury history. But the upside of adding him could be great and it seems that the front office may be willing what it needs to do to help bring another title back to Milwaukee.
This would could help them compete more against the other elite teams in the East, giving them more firepower. Whether they make a big move like this or not remains up in the air but it seems Milwaukee could be real players ahead of this trade deadline.
