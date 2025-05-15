East Contender Planning Aggressive Pursuit of Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Report
The summer of Giannis Antetokounmpo is almost upon us. With the NBA season still around, the Bucks and Antetokounmpo have no choice but to wait and see what teams will pursue the 30-year-old superstar after news broke earlier this week that he is 'open-minded' to a trade.
All eyes will be on Antetokounmpo and whether the Bucks will trade him for the asset they desperately need. Anything can and will happen in the coming months, but as of now, nothing is set in stone. However, the rumors are swirling, and while many teams will throw their hat in the ring for the Greek Freak, one team that could aggressively pursue him is the New York Knicks.
According to Sam Amick, Eric Nehm, and David Aldridge of The Athletic, the Knicks are one of the teams that will aggressively pursue this summer.
"The New York Knicks and the Nets are expected to be in the running if these sweepstakes become an actual thing."
The Bucks want to keep Antetokounmpo; however, some teams could offer a package that Milwaukee simply cannot turn down.
The Knicks are not one of those teams, but they do have a handful of assets that the Bucks could deem worthy. The Knicks have a mix of tradeable assets, including players like Mitchell Robinson, Josh Hart, and Miles McBride, as well as future draft picks and swaps with the Detroit Pistons.
While those picks can be interesting to others, in a trade that centers Antetokounmpo, that package might not be enough. The Knicks could throw in some other players in the mix, but it's unclear if they will be willing to part ways with them.
Antetokounmpo is one of the league’s premier talents, and speculation continues to swirl about his long-term future. Word around the league suggests he may prefer a move to a major-market franchise while staying in the Eastern Conference—a combination that puts the Knicks firmly in the conversation.
New York fits the mold: a large-market team, a legitimate contender, and currently one win away from their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance since 2000. Led by star guard Jalen Brunson, the Knicks have built a competitive core. If they fall short of a championship this season, don’t be surprised if they push all their chips in for Antetokounmpo this summer.
