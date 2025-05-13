Bucks Only Have One Route to Retain Gary Trent Jr
The Milwaukee Bucks have a lot of decisions to make this offseason with the roster. Figuring out the future of Giannis Antetokounmpo is obviously at the top of their priority list.
They would love to be able to keep him on the team for years to come, considering he is their franchise player. He's not the only player they have to worry about keeping, though.
Gary Trent Jr. proved to be a very solid signing in the offseason. They were able to get him for the veteran minimum before the season started, and he outplayed that contract.
Trent Jr. was one of the best players that the Bucks had in the playoffs. He had multiple 30+ point games against the Pacers in the first round of the playoffs.
If the Bucks want to bring him back, there is only one way that they will be able to do so. They might have to use the mid-level exception to bring him back, which would pay him $14.1 million next season.
That would be a massive raise from what he was able to make this season for Milwaukee. It would also be a good place for Trent to stay if he wants to be used in the right way.
All Milwaukee wanted him to do was shoot threes off the bench. They wanted him to launch as many shots as possible and be a microwave scorer to help the team when Antetokounmpo was on the bench.
There is a chance that Trent Jr. looks to cash in on his solid playoff performance and sign a bigger deal. He could also try to find a spot where he can start once again.
With Damian Lillard out next year, Trent Jr. could end up as one of the starting guards. The Bucks are certainly going to need some help scoring the ball without Lillard out there generating offense.
Bringing Trent Jr. back at a reasonable number should be something the Bucks aim to do, if that's someone Antetokounmpo wants to play with next year.
