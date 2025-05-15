Jon Horst Can't Save Bucks From Giannis Antetokounmpo Leaving
The Milwaukee Bucks are facing an offseason that could change the fortunes of their franchise. Now that they have suffered consecutive defeats in the first round of the playoffs to the Pacers, their star player might want out.
Giannis Antetokounmpo has not asked out yet, but for the first time, it's something that has crossed his mind. That means that the Bucks are facing the prospect of having to hit the reset button on the franchise.
That's a scary proposition, considering that Antetokounmpo is one of the five best players in the NBA. They will only trade him if he asks to leave.
Jon Horst, Milwaukee's GM, has tried his best to make Antetokounmpo comfortable in Milwaukee. He made trades for Jrue Holiday, Damian Lillard, and Kyle Kuzma in the last few years.
Unfortunately, only the trade for Holiday worked. The Dame trade looks like a failure now that he got hurt, and the Kuzma trade this year was a disaster.
It's gotten to the point that if Antetokounmpo wants out, there's nothing Horst can do to keep him. He has almost exhausted every possible avenue to keep him happy in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee would ask for a massive haul in return for any trade involving Antetokounmpo. They would need draft capital because they don't own any of their picks in the near future.
This is the first time that it seems reasonable that Antetokounmpo could ask out. Teams are already circling, seeing what might happen in the next few weeks.
It's unclear what Antetokounmpo is thinking at this point. He is a private person who typically doesn't let his thoughts leak to the media unless he is saying them himself.
Milwaukee is stuck in a tough place. They have to do everything they can to keep him, but they also have to think about the future of the roster around him.
The Bucks went all in to build a contender around Antetokounmpo. It's a shame that it left them with no future assets, which could hurt them if he does decide to ask for a trade.
