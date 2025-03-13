Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing vs Lakers? Bucks Reveal Final Injury Report
The Milwaukee Bucks are coming off an absolutely gut-wrenching loss to the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday. They lost in excruciating fashion, fouling Tyrese Haliburton as he made a 3-point shot.
Haliburton was fouled by Giannis Antetokounmpo in the corner as he made a three. Haliburton then made the ensuing free throw to win the game.
Antetokounmpo was trying to play really good defense to make sure that Haliburton wasn't going to make the shot. He just got a little too close to him.
The Bucks are in a really tough stretch of games on their schedule. It's a stretch of games that could determine where they are seeded in the playoffs.
Milwaukee will play some of the best teams in the NBA in their upcoming stretch. They have already lost back-to-back games to the Cavs and the Pacers.
Antetokounmpo is on the injury report again ahead of a massive matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers. He is listed as probable with a left calf strain, but he has been upgraded to active and will start.
Antetokounmpo has been on the injury report with this same injury for quite a while. This is the same strain that cost him five straight games before the All-Star break.
If the Bucks want to have a shot to be the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference when the playoffs come around, they have to win a lot of these tough games they have.
Antetokounmpo has to stay healthy during this stretch of games. They are going to need him in order to get the number of wins that they need to break away from this three-way tie for fourth that they currently have.
Antetokounmpo didn't take a single shot in the fourth quarter against the Pacers. He has to be much more aggressive in the next few games if they want to be ahead of Indiana and Detroit once this brutal stretch of games is finished.
So far this season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.7 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game. He is shooting 60.5 percent from the field and just 18.6 percent from beyond the 3-point line.
