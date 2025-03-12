Shaquille O’Neal Responds to Death of Bucks Owner, Star Junior Bridgeman
The Milwaukee Bucks got some stunning news prior to taking on the Indiana Pacers in a crucial divisional matchup on Tuesday night.
They got the news that owner Junior Bridgeman had passed away at the age of 71. He was not just the owner of the Bucks, but he played for the franchise for ten of the 12 years that he played in the NBA.
Since September of last year, Bridgeman had owned 10 percent of the Bucks. He had become a very successful businessman once he retired from the NBA, which was how he was able to afford a stake in the Bucks.
Prior to taking on the Pacers, Shaquille O'Neal talked about his relationship with Bridgeman and what he meant to him personally.
"This really hit hard for me. A lot of people don't know this, but I've patterned my whole business acumen after Junior Bridgeman. They always tell us stories about 75% of athletes, zero to five years after they're done playing, go broke. And I never wanted to be that. So, I started looking at people. Michael (Jordan), of course, Magic."
"But I remember one time a Forbes list came out, and I was like 'I know them all on this list, all the commercials I do', and I saw his name. I reached out to him, and I started talking."
O'Neal saw how successful that Bridgeman was when he retired from the NBA and made it his mission to model his post-playing career after him.
It's clear that Bridgeman had a profound impact on O'Neal when he was finished playing. He maintained a relationship with him throughout the years, and is clearly sad that he is gone.
Bridgeman made an impact on people beyond basketball. That much became clear when O'Neal talked about his personal relationship with him.
Unfortunately, the Bucks were not able to win their first game since he passed. They lost to the Pacers 115-114 on a last-second four-point play from Tyrese Haliburton.
In his NBA career, Bridgeman averaged 13.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game.
