Bucks Coach Darvin Ham Called Out by Fans Over Viral Photo During Loss to Pacers
The Milwaukee Bucks suffered a heartbreaking loss on Tuesday to their division rivals, the Indiana Pacers.
It was a tough way to lose, as Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton hit a big-time three to tie the game with three seconds left, plus a free throw to give them the lead and, ultimately, the win.
The three went viral on Tuesday, as did a photo of Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham. While the Haliburton photo is epic, fans on X found a way to poke fun at Ham in the process.
Fans on X were having fun with Ham, and that has been the case since he became the Lakers' head coach two seasons ago.
Being the coach for the Lakers gets you attention, whether you want it or not. That comes with the territory of coaching a legendary franchise like the Lakers.
Ham, 51, returned to coaching the Bucks last offseason when Doc River hired him as his assistant coach.
Ham was an assistant coach under Mike Budenholzer from 2018-22 before taking over as the head coach of the Lakers for the 2022-23 season. He led the Lakers to the Western Conference finals in his first year and the inaugural In-Season Tournament championship last season before being fired shortly after their first-round exit.
Ham finished with a 90-74 record as the Lakers coach in the regular season and a 9-12 record in the playoffs. Whether he gets another shot as a head coach in the league or not, it's clear that he is comfortable in Milwaukee.
The Bucks have been solid this season. They currently sit with a 36-28 record and are in the midst of a three-game losing streak. This next game against the Lakers will be vital as they look to hang on to the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.
Milwaukee is five games back of the three-seed New York Knicks and tied with two other teams for the fourth seed, the Pacers and the Detroit Pistons.
Although Rivers is the head man in Milwaukee, it is Ham who often gets the most attention, at least when it comes to fans on X.
More Bucks: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard in Danger of Missing Game vs Lakers
Doc Rivers Details Defense Breakdown That Led to Tyrese Haliburton Game Winner
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Seen Training with Potential No. 1 Draft Pick
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.