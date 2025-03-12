Doc Rivers Details Defense Breakdown That Led to Tyrese Haliburton Game Winner
The Milwaukee Bucks played in an instant classic regular season game on Tuesday night on TNT. Unfortunately for them, it was an instant classic that they were on the wrong side of.
Milwaukee lost the game 115-114 after Tyrese Haliburton hit a game-tying three that he was fouled on by Giannis Antetokounmpo. Haliburton would go on to hit the game-winning free throw.
It was a painful loss for the Bucks that has major implications for the Eastern Conference standings. They are now in a three-way tie for the fourth spot in the East.
The Bucks never should have let Haliburton get free to hit the crazy shot that he was able to hit to tie the game. Doc Rivers showed his displeasure after the game that his team didn't defend him better.
Rivers mentioned that the Bucks have seen this before. They have. In fact, the entire NBA world saw this exact play being run against the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.
In that game, the ball went to Aaron Nesmith, and he missed a wide-open look that would have sent the game into overtime. This play was on film.
Rivers is frustrated that his team wasn't able to communicate properly. He claims that the team never should have switched, and that's what is what allowed Haliburton to get open.
The Bucks have to figure out a way to get their defense under control. If they can play better defense, they have everything they need offensively to contend for the title.
While giving up that shot from Haliburton was the final nail in the coffin for the Bucks, they lost this game because Antetokounmpo didn't take a single shot in the fourth quarter.
They have to get more from their best player. He was trying to do the right thing by getting the ball out of his hands when he was immediately double-teamed by Indiana, but he should have forced some more shots.
Rivers will use this as a learning moment for his team. These two teams will face each other again on Saturday.
