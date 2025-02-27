Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing vs Nuggets? Bucks Reveal Final Injury Report
The Milwaukee Bucks are trying to make a push to be in the top four in the Eastern Conference standings. Right now, they are a game behind the Pacers for the fourth spot.
Getting that fourth spot would give the Bucks home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. That is their top priority at the moment.
In order to get to that fourth spot in the East, the Bucks need to stay healthy. They feel that they are good enough to win a title this year if they can enter the playoffs healthier than they did a year ago.
Right now, the Bucks are managing Giannis Antetokounmpo coming out of the All-Star break. He missed the last few games before the All-Star break with a calf strain, which is the same thing that kept him out of the playoffs last year.
The Bucks are trying to keep him as healthy as possible. He is on the injury report ahead of a big clash with the Nuggets.
Antetokounmpo is listed as probable due to a left calf strain. He will play in this game for the Bucks as they try to stack up some wins.
Milwaukee knows that Antetokounmpo is one of the best players in the league when he is able to stay healthy. The issue is that he has missed a fair amount of time in the last five or six years.
In the last six seasons, he has played more than 63 games just three times. Milwaukee understands that this has become an issue, so now they are trying to keep him healthy when it matters the most.
His history of injuries is one of the reasons why the Bucks traded for Kyle Kuzma. They wanted to have some insurance in case Antetokounmpo got hurt. Kuzma helps with the scoring that is lost when Antetokounmpo is out.
So far this season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 31 points, 12 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game. He's shooting 61 percent from the field and 19 percent from beyond the 3-point line.
