Bucks and Former Guard Patrick Beverley Being Sued Over Playoff Incident
The Milwaukee Bucks organization and former guard Patrick Beverley are being sued. This stems from an incident that occurred during the 2024 playoffs between the Bucks and Indiana Pacers.
Beverley threw a basketball at some fans at the end of their playoff series and now the fans have filed suit against both parties. Neither the Bucks nor Beverley have commented on the situation at this time.
Jessica Simmons and Katie Lanciotti are the ones who filed the suit and they are claiming that they were asked to leave the game despite the actions of the Bucks guard. Beverley's actions did cross a line and these two feel that the Bucks helped him do so.
Here is a video of the altercation between Beverley and the fans.
“We believe that the Milwaukee Bucks fostered a culture of misconduct by their players without any repercussions,” said their attorney John Kautzman, according to the Indiana Lawyer.
The plaintiffs have claimed intentional infliction of emotional distress, battery, defamation, and invasion of privacy by false light. Former Bucks assistant coach Josh Oppenheimer was also named in the suit.
After the fact, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department looked into the incident but no charges were filed.
The former Bucks guard has suggested previously that he dealt with racial slurs and derogatory language throughout the game. But his actions crossed the line and Beverley was suspended by the NBA for four games following the incident.
The guard has yet to serve the suspension as he hasn't played an NBA game since. Beverley was playing overseas in the Israeli Basketball League but has since left. He is currently a free agent entirely.
The veteran took to social media after the incident occured to explain his actions.
"Not Fair at all," Beverley posted on X about the incident. "Exchanged between a fan and our ball club all night. We warned and asked for help all night. Not fair.
"But I have to be better. And I will."
Beverley has been known for his wild actions throughout his NBA career but this crossed the line completely. Many fans called for his permanent suspension from the league following the situation.
It remains to be seen what will come of this suit but Beverley could be in some trouble. The Bucks organization as well so we will have to wait and see what comes from this.
More Bucks news: Bucks' Kyle Kuzma Showed Massive Trade Value in Huge Defense Against Clippers Stars
For more Bucks news and notes, make sure to head over to Bucks on SI.