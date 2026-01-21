How To Watch Milwaukee Bucks-Oklahoma City Thunder, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

The Bucks escaped Atlanta with a 112-110 win on Monday afternoon despite squandering a 23-point lead. Once CJ McCollum missed a potential game-tying look, Milwaukee snapped a three-game losing streak just in time to get home to prepare for a date with the defending champs.

Milwaukee has dropped four of six, losing at Golden State, Denver, home against Minnesota and in San Antonio before their Martin Luther King Day matinee conquest of the Hawks. The only other win came at the Lakers, so the Bucks are clearly stuck in a challenging stretch in their schedule as they open a three-game homestand that concludes with a rematch against the Nuggets and a matchup with the Dallas Mavericks.

OKC is in town to close a three-game roadie that opened with a 122-120 upset loss in Miami and continued with a 136-104 rout in Cleveland. The Thunder have won six of seven, looking like their usual selves again after a 6-6 stretch from Dec. 13-Jan. 5. A 124-97 home loss to the Hornets was rock bottom, but their last four wins have come by double-digits.

The Bucks are 9-10 at Fiserv Forum and are playing on their home floor for just the fifth time since Dec. 11. OKC has a 16-5 road record that is the NBA’s best alongside 17-7 Denver.

Vitals - How to Watch Thunder at Bucks

Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Jan. 21, 9:40 p.m. EST, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: ESPN, FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin (Bucks), FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma (Thunder)

Radio: WTMJ (Bucks), WWLS-FM (Thunder)

Bucks aim for massive upset in first meeting of season vs. OKC

The Milwaukee Bucks (18-24) host the Oklahoma City Thunder (36-8) for a nationally televised clash they’re hoping will prove to themselves that they can beat anyone as they attempt to go on a run leading up to the Feb. 5 NBA trade deadline. With five of the next eight at home and this being the toughest test in the stretch, the Bucks are hoping to use this upset as a springboard towards getting to .500

These teams haven’t played since March 16, when OKC finished off a season sweep with a 121-105 victory in Milwaukee behind 31 points and eight assists from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Antetokounmpo produced a triple-double but his Bucks were held to just 15 points in the second quarter as the Thunder took control and never looked back.

Milwaukee last defeated Oklahoma City on March 24, 2024, posting a 118-93 rout that marked its sixth straight win in the series. The Thunder have never won four straight against the Bucks as they’re attempting to do on Wednesday, last beating Milwaukee in four consecutive games when they were the Seattle Supersonics back in 2001-02.

Milwaukee leads the season series 77-76 dating back to 1968. The Thunder lead 17-15 since moving to OKC.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Thunder -9.5 (-110), Bucks +9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Thunder -410, Bucks +320

Total: 227.5 (Over -105, Under -115)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

THUNDER

F Aaron Wiggins

F Jaylin Williams

C Chet Holmgren

G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

G Luguentz Dort

BUCKS

F Kyle Kuzma

F Giannis Antetokounmpo

C Myles Turner



G Ryan Rollins

G AJ Green

INJURY REPORT

THUNDER

Jalen Williams: Out - Right Hamstring Strain

Alex Caruso: Out - Right Adductor Strain

Isaiah Hartenstein: Out - Right Soleus Strain

Jaylin Williams: Questionable - Left Glute Contusion

Thomas Sorber: Out - Right ACL Surgical Recovery

Nikola Topic: Out - Surgical Recovery

BUCKS

Kevin Porter Jr.: Questionable - Oblique Muscle Strain

Myles Turner: Questionable - Left Ankle Sprain

Taurean Prince: Out - Neck Surgery Recovery

Alex Antetokounmpo: Out - G League (Two-way)

QUOTABLE

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault on Jalen Williams’ hamstring strain: "He’s already missed a chunk of time, so I feel for the guys when an injury prevents them from playing. It sucks, but you’ve got to play ball where it is. That’s what he’s going to do. He’s going to put one foot in front of the other and attack the return to play, as he’s always done.’”

More Milwaukee Bucks Stories