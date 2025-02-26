Can Bucks Pairing of Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo Actually Contend For Title?
The Milwaukee Bucks have a lot invested in this season. They were able to win the NBA title back in 2021 over the Phoenix Suns.
Giannis Antetokounmpo was by far the best player in that series, dropping 50 points in the title-clinching game. He continues to be one of the best players in the NBA every single year.
Since then, the Bucks haven't come close to winning a title. It's something that Antetokounmpo is desperate to change.
The Bucks have done everything possible to get back to the top of the basketball world. They even traded for Damian Lillard before last season in order to help Antetokounmpo.
While these two players are great individually, can they pair up to bring a title to Milwaukee? Is this core that they have good enough to get them a title?
Adding Kyle Kuzma certainly helps. Adding a proven third scorer to this current lineup gives them a better chance of surviving injuries that might happen later in the year.
Milwaukee is cognizant that their title window isn't open for very long. Brook Lopez is not getting any younger and will be a free agent at the end of the season.
If they do bring him back, it likely would just be on a one or two-year deal. That is the extent of their window to win a title right now because they don't have any other options at the center spot.
Antetokounmpo and Lillard are good enough to lead this team to a title if they and the rest of the team are able to stay healthy. They are that good offensively.
The key for them is to avoid any major injuries for the rest of the regular season and the postseason. They have to keep their core guys intact, unlike what happened last year in the playoffs.
Milwaukee is a really good team with all of the pieces they have. How well those pieces are able to stay healthy and together in the next couple of seasons will determine if they end up being NBA champions or not.
