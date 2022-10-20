Skip to main content
JJ Redick picks the Boston Celtics over Milwaukee Bucks as favorites in the East

Redick is concerned about Middleton's and Connaughton's absence early in the season leaving a mark.

The Milwaukee Bucks had a strong 2021-22 season, but losing Khris Middleton during the playoffs was a big blow to their championship ambitions. The Boston Celtics will be on their radar for the new season, given the last playoffs' defeat. That makes it intriguing to analyze the differences in the strength of the two rosters.

Concern for the Bucks

Apart from Middleton's delay to start the season, Pat Connaughton is another crucial piece that will be unavailable. The Bucks have reliable players across all positions, but the absence of two key players affects the fluidity of their offense.

"I think the Boston Celtics are the favorites in the East," JJ Redick said on First Take. "I am concerned a little bit about the Milwaukee Bucks coming out of the gates without Khris Middleton; Pat Connaughton - another important contributor being out."

Giannis Antetokounmpo will have to hold the fort down till the team is fully healthy. Jrue Holiday will be required to up his contributions to the team. However, the Bucks have a few young guys who had limited minutes last season – and their potential is yet to be tested. Jordan Nwora and Jevon Carter exhibited signs of growth during the preseason and will need to bring that level of play to the regular season.

What have the Celtics done differently?

The Celtics were exceptional defensively last season but had some gaps to fill on the offensive end. Although a small sample size, Malcolm Brogdon's addition has boosted the team's second-unit production. He recorded 16 points, two rebounds, and four assists in the season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers in 23 minutes of action.

"I look at what the Celtics did on their roster, this offseason, and adding Malcolm Brogdon - he fills a need that they had off the bench," Redick claimed.

The Celtics' tweaks on their roster have put them in a better position to compete this season. However, Giannis has shown time and time again – he's capable of being an aggressor when needed. The Bucks will start their 2022-23 campaign against the 76ers, which would further reveal some interesting comparisons between the Bucks and Celtics.

