Anthony Edwards' Statement After 'Michael Jordan' Shrug vs. Nuggets
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is playing as good as anybody in basketball right now. Leading his team to a 2-0 series lead over the defending champion Denver Nuggets, Edwards looks motivated to continue carrying the Timberwolves to heights they have never reached in franchise history.
After a fourth quarter three in Game 2, Edwards hit a shrug that many are comparing to Michael Jordan's famous shrug against the Portland Trail Blazers:
When asked after the game about shrugging, flexing, or pointing after a big play, Edwards said, "What it do for me? It definitely gives me energy. But I feel like I've always done that no matter what stage it's on, if we in the regular season or the preseason. If I do something nice, I've gotta be let it known. If I get an and-1, I gotta flex. If I make somebody fall, I'm gonna point at em. And it brings excitement to the game, so hopefully someone tries to comeback and score on me or something like that. So that's why I do it."
While Edwards has pushed back against the Michael Jordan comparisons, fans continue to have fun with them, believing the Timberwolves star is the closest we have to the Chicago Bulls legend in the game right now - strictly from a play-style and overall persona standpoint.
