Bulls News

BREAKING: Chicago Bulls and OKC Thunder Make Massive Trade

The Chicago Bulls and OKC Thunder have reportedly made a trade

Joey Linn

Jan 13, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (6) drives to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 13, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (6) drives to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

It was announced on Thursday by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that the Chicago Bulls and OKC Thunder had agreed to a massive trade. Per Wojnarowski, the Bulls are sending All-Defensive guard Alex Caruso to OKC in exchange for Josh Giddey.

In a series of Tweets, Wojnarowski wrote the following:

"The trade delivers the Thunder one of the league’s most coveted role players, a 30-year old guard who GM Sam Presti has long pursued for the Western Conference’s No. 1 seed. Caruso’s arrival could be seen as an addition comparable to the Golden State Warriors acquisition of Andre Iguodala in 2013. Both were 30 years old. The Bulls have been determined to find a playmaker to replace Lonzo Ball, and Giddey, 21, comes with an All-Star potential that would unlikely be realized with the Thunder because of the playmaking starpower who surrounded him. The Bulls will offer him an opportunity to have the ball in his hands and so much more freedom pass and score."

This is a massive deal, particularly for OKC, who lands one of the league's best role players to strengthen their already very solid core. The first seed in the Western Conference this past year, OKC often thrived in spite of Giddey, as he was an imperfect fit in their starting lineup.

Caruso will make OKC that much better, while Chicago takes a chance on Giddey.

Related Articles

JJ Redick Fires Back at Former NBA Star Over Viral Michael Jordan Statement

Anthony Edwards Makes Statement on Michael Jordan

Major Zach LaVine to Lakers Trade Idea Proposed

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News