Chicago Bulls Fans React to Josh Giddey Contract News

This will be a big NBA season for Bulls guard Josh Giddey.

Joey Linn

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) reacts to a play against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Paycom Center.
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) reacts to a play against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Paycom Center. / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bulls showed a lot of belief in former Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey when they traded Alex Caruso for him. Rather than dealing Caruso for first round picks, Chicago brought in Giddey who they believe can thrive in a more on-ball role than he was playing towards the end of his time in Oklahoma City.

Monday evening was the deadline for Giddey to reach a rookie extension with the Bulls, and it did not happen.

Via Will Gottlieb of CHGO Sports: “It appears Giddey and the Bulls were not able to reach an agreement on an extension by the 5pm CT deadline. Probably wise for the Bulls to let the season play out, see how Giddey fits with core pieces long term and let the market dictate his value.”

Bulls fans have been reacting to this news on X.

Via @windycity0810: "Thank goodness"

Via @chisportsross: "One year Josh Giddey rental at the cost of losing Alex Caruso, or Josh Giddey multi year extension?"

Via @CasaGrown: "considering all the pg options they have, isn’t that a good move? see who rises to the top idk"

Via @MrAnthony_P: "Absolutely. Let him 'prove it' and see what the landscape of both him and the team looks like at the end of season."

The consensus among Bulls fans seems to be that while Giddey could be a core piece for this team longterm, he needs to prove that this season before Chicago commits any significant money to him. The Bulls are well-positioned to allow the Giddey situation to play out that way, because he is a restricted free agent after this season.

Joey Linn
