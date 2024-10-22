Chicago Bulls Announce NBA Opening Night Roster
The NBA regular season officially starts on October 22, however for the Chicago Bulls faithful, they have to wait until October 23rd when the Bulls will face off against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Luckily for Bulls fans, they can get a glimpse into who Bill Donovan plans on playing for opening night against the Pelicans.
The average age of the Bull's roster is currently at 25.3 years of age which has them as one of the younger teams in the NBA, with Nikola Vucevic being the veteran of the team having played 13 NBA seasons to date, being drafted in 2011 in the 1st round.
It would be fruitless to not mention the anticipation of seeing Lonzo Ball back on the floor and seeing what his skill set can bring to the table and how it will elevate the play of his teammates.
While fans don't know who will be the starting five or how the rotation will play out, Bulls fans still hopped onto to social media to show their support for their team.
Via @MakeItCents : " Excited to see Ball balling out again. Great short stints and shows he's still got it. Let's hope he brings something extra defensively as well. Let's get this season started!"
Via @Aesthetichooper : " Lonzo best start"
Via @joepepp23 : "Go catch lightning in a bottle and shock the world!"
Via @cfrye23 : "Ayo, Talen, DJ, and EJ? Illinois HS basketball taking over!"
Fans can catch the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, October 23rd at 5:00 PM
