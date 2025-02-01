Chicago Bulls Make Lonzo Ball Announcement Before Raptors Game
The Chicago Bulls have been one of the most underwhelming teams in the NBA this season, losing eight of their last ten games to fall to 20-28 on the year.
The Bulls now head into a matchup against the Toronto Raptors on Friday, a team who have been surprisingly impressive recently. Despite being just 15-32 on the season, the Raptors have won seven of their last eight games and are on a five-game win streak heading into Friday's matchup.
The Bulls will be slightly shorthanded going against this red-hot Raptors squad on Friday, missing star guard Zach LaVine, but a recent announcement suggests another key player will get more opportunity.
Through 27 appearances, Bulls guard Lonzo Ball has played just 20.9 minutes per game, but will now be getting the chance to play a bigger role.
The Bulls have announced that Ball is on a 28-minute playing time restriction now after the standout point guard requested his minutes to be increased.
Ball has missed the last two seasons due to injury but has already proven to be a major factor in limited opportunity since returning to the court. In his limited minutes, Ball is averaging 7.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.6 steals per game.
As one of the best defenders and playmakers in Chicago, Ball certainly deserves to play more minutes if he is physically capable of doing so. It was smart for the Bulls to not rush Ball back into action, but it will be interesting to see how he plays as his playing time ramps back up.
