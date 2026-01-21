Fans Go Nuts as Caleb Williams Attends Chicago Bulls Game One Night After Blackhawks Visit

Caleb Williams could be somewhere in Bora Bora sipping a coconut cocktail and defrosting from a frigid playoff loss. Instead, he is lodging at the United Center with his fellow Chicagoans.

The Bears' emerging superstar quarterback surprised fans on Monday night when he showed up at the Blackhawks game. Sporting a black alternate Connor Bedard jersey, the crowd went ballistic once the camera crew showed him on the videoboard. As Williams recognized the local fans, he was also quick to guide the camera to the man sitting next to him. Cubs star outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong had tagged along.

The two must have enjoyed their night out because they chose to run things back less than 24 hours later. As Tuesday night's Bulls battle with the Los Angeles Clippers tipped off, guess who could be spotted underneath the basket?

It didn't take long for fans both in the arena and watching at home to notice Williams and Crow-Armstrong together again. Then, halfway through the third quarter, the Bulls officially welcomed both into the Madhouse on Madison.

They started things off in opposite fashion from the evening before, first letting fans say hello to Crow-Armstrong. The crowd let out a roar that only grew louder as they got a glimpse of the Bears' QB. Both acknowledged the fans with some fist pumps and smiles on their faces. They also both waved their own red pinstriped jerseys as Benny the Bull chilled next to them in a classic Bears sweatshirt and sunglasses.

Check out the moment:

CALEB AND PCA AT BULLS-CLIPPERS 🔥



Blackhawks game last night, Bulls game tonight💯 pic.twitter.com/NRS4R20IjA — Bulls on CHSN (@CHSN_Bulls) January 21, 2026

For what it's worth, this isn't Williams' first appearance at a Bulls game. The 24-year-old stopped by the building during his rookie campaign. Unfortunately, it happened to be during Chicago's disastrous (and third consecutive) Play-In Tournament defeat to the Miami Heat. Watching Chicago drop 45 points in the second quarter against the Clippers was likely a far more enjoyable experience.

Williams is also plenty familiar with the Bulls' own emerging star. He has connected with Matas Buzelis several times in the past, most notably hanging out with the Chicago native throughout their shared offseason in the city.

All things considered, it's hard to see all these young athletes together and not think about the potential that rests inside the 312. Chicago hasn't had this many potential stars in the city for quite some time, and arguably the brightest shining one appears determined to make sure they all rise the ranks together.