Inside The Warriors

WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement

NBA All-Star Weekend could feature Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.

Joey Linn

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) smiles as he looks into the crowd during a timeout as the Warriors plays against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at Spectrum Center.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) smiles as he looks into the crowd during a timeout as the Warriors plays against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at Spectrum Center. / Nell Redmond-Imagn Images
In this story:

Last year’s NBA All-Star Weekend included a very special three-point competition between Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu. While Curry won the competition, Ionescu outperformed all other contestants while shooting from the NBA three-point line.

The event was such a success, that there has been a lot of discussion about bringing it back this year with a new twist.

Speaking on FanDuel’s Run it Back show in April, ESPN’s Shams Charania said, “At this point Stephen Curry versus Sabrina Ionescu is very likely for next year... I'm told with Caitlin Clark and potentially Klay Thompson to make it 2v2." 

While there has been no official announcement on this, Ionescu went viral when asked who she would choose as her partner.

“If I would have to choose, I’m taking Caitlin Clark on my team,” Ionescu said.

Ionescu's statement blew up on social media, with this clip on X tallying over 465,000 views.

Clark just completed her rookie season for the Indiana Fever, breaking countless records en route to a near-unanimous Rookie of the Year selection. The NCAA’s all-time leading scorer finished her rookie season with unprecedented statistical averages.

While Curry and Thompson are no longer teammates, this would be a special moment if the Splash Brothers joined forces again for a competition against Clark and Ionescu.

Related Articles

Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral

Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision

Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News