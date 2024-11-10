WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement
Last year’s NBA All-Star Weekend included a very special three-point competition between Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu. While Curry won the competition, Ionescu outperformed all other contestants while shooting from the NBA three-point line.
The event was such a success, that there has been a lot of discussion about bringing it back this year with a new twist.
Speaking on FanDuel’s Run it Back show in April, ESPN’s Shams Charania said, “At this point Stephen Curry versus Sabrina Ionescu is very likely for next year... I'm told with Caitlin Clark and potentially Klay Thompson to make it 2v2."
While there has been no official announcement on this, Ionescu went viral when asked who she would choose as her partner.
“If I would have to choose, I’m taking Caitlin Clark on my team,” Ionescu said.
Ionescu's statement blew up on social media, with this clip on X tallying over 465,000 views.
Clark just completed her rookie season for the Indiana Fever, breaking countless records en route to a near-unanimous Rookie of the Year selection. The NCAA’s all-time leading scorer finished her rookie season with unprecedented statistical averages.
While Curry and Thompson are no longer teammates, this would be a special moment if the Splash Brothers joined forces again for a competition against Clark and Ionescu.
