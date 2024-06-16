Bulls News

Chicago Bulls Possible Landing Spot for Major NBA Trade Target

The Bulls could be a fit for this NBA Draft trade target

Mar 14, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan talks with the team before the first half against the LA Clippers at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Several different teams have been rumored to have interest in trading up in the 2024 NBA Draft in order to Select UConn center Donovan Clingan. Per a recent article from Jonathan Givony
Jeremy Woo of ESPN the Chicago Bulls have been discussed as one of these teams, but they will have some serious competition.

"Clingan isn't expected to drop past the Portland Trail Blazers at No. 7, whom he just visited for a private workout as well," ESPN wrote. "He is being discussed among teams as a possible target for the likes of Chicago, Memphis, Oklahoma City or Utah, who all might explore trading up for a player in his mold."

All of these teams are interesting fits for Clingan, but it will likely come down to who is willing to part with the most in order to trade up, and which teams currently holding a top-seven pick are willing to trade back from it. For Chicago, the Clingan interest makes sense, as the future of their front court is in question.

It is unclear what direction the Bulls plan to go with the roster this summer, but it is reasonable to assume their team will look different next season than it did this past season. Whether this is via a full rebuild remains to be seen, but it is very likely the Bulls do not retain several of the players they had this past season.

