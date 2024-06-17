Chicago Bulls Reportedly Declined Massive Trade Offer
The Chicago Bulls have been stubborn with their refusal to rebuild in recent years, as the organization has continued to tread the waters of mediocrity. According to a recent report from Will Gottlieb of CHGO, the Bulls turned down several trade offers for coveted defensive guard Alex Caruso, as ownership wanted the team to push for a playoff spot instead.
"The Bulls took calls on Caruso, but never made them," Gottlieb wrote. "According to a source with knowledge of the situation, the Bulls have received offers from multiple teams, consisting of multiple protected first-round picks. One of those deals included a pick in the top-10 of the 2024 Draft, the source said. The Golden State Warriors were among teams who made a strong offer for Caruso, multiple sources confirmed."
Gottlieb added, "However, the source indicated that there was a mandate from the Reinsdorfs to fight for the Playoffs. That, no doubt, impacted the front office’s decision making when it came to pulling the trigger on any Caruso deal."
This decision embodies the previously mentioned acceptance the Bulls orgnaization has with treading the waters of mediocrity. Even had Chicago made the playoffs, they were not going to make any noise, which is why it's so confusing the franchise seems stuck in their desire to continue on a path where a championship is far from their ceiling.
Related Articles
JJ Redick Fires Back at Former NBA Star Over Viral Michael Jordan Statement
Anthony Edwards Makes Statement on Michael Jordan