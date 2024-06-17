Bulls News

Chicago Bulls Reportedly Declined Massive Trade Offer

The Bulls were reportedly offered several different trades for Alex Caruso

Joey Linn

Jan 20, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0), guard Alex Caruso (6) and forward DeMar DeRozan (11) laugh on the bench against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
/ Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
The Chicago Bulls have been stubborn with their refusal to rebuild in recent years, as the organization has continued to tread the waters of mediocrity. According to a recent report from Will Gottlieb of CHGO, the Bulls turned down several trade offers for coveted defensive guard Alex Caruso, as ownership wanted the team to push for a playoff spot instead.

"The Bulls took calls on Caruso, but never made them," Gottlieb wrote. "According to a source with knowledge of the situation, the Bulls have received offers from multiple teams, consisting of multiple protected first-round picks. One of those deals included a pick in the top-10 of the 2024 Draft, the source said. The Golden State Warriors were among teams who made a strong offer for Caruso, multiple sources confirmed."

Gottlieb added, "However, the source indicated that there was a mandate from the Reinsdorfs to fight for the Playoffs. That, no doubt, impacted the front office’s decision making when it came to pulling the trigger on any Caruso deal."

This decision embodies the previously mentioned acceptance the Bulls orgnaization has with treading the waters of mediocrity. Even had Chicago made the playoffs, they were not going to make any noise, which is why it's so confusing the franchise seems stuck in their desire to continue on a path where a championship is far from their ceiling.

Joey Linn

