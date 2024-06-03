Chicago Bulls Star Disagrees With Philadelhpia 76ers Star Winning Award
Every year, it feels like there are a few controversial picks for the NBA awards. One of those controversial ones was the NBA's Sixth Most Improved Player Award. It wasn't just fans who disagreed with Tyrese Maxey winning, Lonzo Ball also disagreed.
During an episode of Lonzo Ball's The WAE Show podcast, Ball claimed that Coby White should have won the Most Improved Player Award over Tyrese Maxey.
"Maxey shouldn't have got it, though," Ball said. "He was [hooping], but he was already like that last year, to be fair. I think Coby did get robbed, honestly. And I'm not even trying to be bias right now."
Last season, Tyrese Maxey averaged 20.3 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.6 rebounds on 48/43/85 shooting from the field. This season, he averaged 25.9 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.7 rebounds on 45/37/87 shooting. He improved from being a fantastic starter to an All-Star caliber player.
On the other end, last season Coby White averaged 9.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.8 assists on 44/37/87 shooting. This season, White averaged 19.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.1 assists on 45/38/84 shooting.
"What was his high last year though," Ball questioned. "Probably at least 40. Maxey is tough, though. But I feel like that award... I don't know."
Both Tyrese Maxey and Coby White improved this season, the only difference is that White improved just a little bit more.
Related Articles
JJ Redick Fires Back at Former NBA Star Over Viral Michael Jordan Statement
Anthony Edwards Makes Statement on Michael Jordan