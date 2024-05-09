Jalen Brunson Makes NBA History vs. Indiana Pacers
New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson has been one of the very best players in this year’s NBA playoff run. The Knicks are currently two wins away from the Eastern Conference Finals, and Brunson is the biggest reason why, as his play has taken this team to a new level.
Continuing to break records with his play so far this postseason, Brunson recently made history against the Indiana Pacers, joining Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan as the only other player in NBA history with at least 285 points and 65 assist through 8 playoff games.
It is this combination of scoring and playmaking that makes Brunson so unique, because while he is certainly making it a point of emphasis to search for his own offense, the star guard also does a good job getting his teammates involved.
If it ends up being the Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals, it should be one of the more exciting series this postseason. Two different teams, Boston and New York get it done in their own ways, and should give fans a good battle if it ends up playing out this way.
Many have been surprised by how good the Knicks have been this postseason, and it has been primarily the play of Brunson that has them at this level. How far the Knicks can take this run remains to be seen, but this is a group that looks motivated to go all the way.
