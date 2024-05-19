Luka Doncic Joins Michael Jordan on Historic NBA Playoff List
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is not only one of the best players in basketball, but has been one of the best playoff performers in basketball over the last several years. For his career, Doncic averages 28.7 PPG in the regular season and 31.0 PPG in the postseason.
Not many stars see their averages go up in the playoffs, and while Doncic’s efficiency takes a very slight dip in the postseason, this is normal when considering the level of defensive attention stars of his caliber see in a playoff series.
With 1,238 career playoff points through 40 career playoff games, Doncic has the fourth-most points by any player in NBA history in their first 40 playoff games. The only players with more points than Doncic through their first 40 playoff games are Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain, and Elgin Baylor.
This is quite the list to be on for Doncic, as it is led by Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, and includes two other basketball immortals in Chamberlain and Baylor. A list like this certainly helps paint the picture of just how good Doncic has been in the postseason to begin his young career, as the 25 year-old superstar has already begun creating a legacy for himself.
With the Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals, they will face off against the winner of Sunday’s Game 7 between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves. Both opponents will be incredibly difficult, but this is a Mavericks team that has a lot of momentum they are hoping to ride all the way to the NBA Finals.
