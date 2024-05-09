Bulls News

Jalen Brunson's Viral Reaction to Joining Michael Jordan on Historic List

The New York Knicks star is on another level right now

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson joined Michael Jordan on a very exclusive postseason list, scoring 40 points in four-consecutive games. After the game, Brunson had a great reaction when his teammate Donte DiVincenzo emphasized that he had joined Michael Jordan on an NBA playoff list.

While nobody is saying that Brunson is on Jordan‘s level, the Knicks guard is doing things that have not been done since the Chicago Bulls legend. Brunson‘s performance this season has been inspiring, as he continues to reach new heights. 

Currently averaging 36.6 points per game this postseason, Brunson has put the Knicks on his back, and is trying to lead them to an NBA championship. Already beloved in New York, Brunson could become a Knicks legend if this postseason run continues on the path it is currently on. It will not be easy for the Knicks to make it all the way to the NBA Finals, as there are some really talented teams remaining in the Eastern Conference, but this is a group that truly believes they can beat anybody. 

With a star like Brunson, the Knicks have a chance in every game, and that has been on full display so far this postseason. Looking to take a 2-0 lead over the Indiana Pacers, the Knicks are at home for Game 2 vs. Indiana on Wednesday night.

