Lonzo Ball Makes Big Announcement

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball officially has his own podcast

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball officially has his own podcast. Sharing the announcement on X, formally known as Twitter, Ball launched the What An Experience show with his brother LiAngelo, and two friends.

Ball has not played in the NBA since January of 2022, but remains hopeful that he can make a return at some point. Knee issues have really derailed Ball’s career, which was especially unfortunate because he was beginning to find his way as an NBA player.

While Ball never turned out to be the star many projected he would be when the Los Angeles Lakers drafted him second overall out of UCLA, the guard was emerging into a very solid starter at the NBA level. It remains to be seen if Ball can return to the level he was at pre-injury, but for now fans just want to see him get back on the court after such an extended absence.

This new podcast will be interesting, as Ball likely has a lot of different stories to share both on and off the court. Perhaps he will also be able to provide updates on his injury rehab and what his future playing career might look like. Ball has a $21.4M player option for the 2024-25 season, which is the final year he is under contract with the Bulls.

