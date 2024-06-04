NBA Championship Contender Interested in Chicago Bulls Player
The Chicago Bulls haven't officially decided if they're going to blow up their roster in any capacity, but teams are eagerly awaiting to see if the firesale is happening - whether it's wanting All-Stars like Zach LaVine, or role players.
According to Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic, the Oklahoma City Thunder have great interest in Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams. Here is the exact excerpt from Mayberry's article.
“If the Bulls have seen enough of the Williams experiment, one team that has great interest, a league source said, is Oklahoma City. The Thunder need more size, and they have an army of draft picks that can sweeten the pot for the Bulls if a sign-and-trade emerges in July.”
This season, Patrick Williams averaged 10.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists on 44/40/79 shooting from the field. He only played in 43 games and started in 30 of them for the Bulls this season. As a starting power forward, Williams does provide some fantastic floor spacing, and as a reserve he's arguably one of the better backup power forwards in the NBA.
The Bulls have difficult decisions to make this offseason, and those will likely start with Zach LaVine. After that, there are a few role players that will almost certainly generate trade interest, including a player like Williams.
Related Articles
JJ Redick Fires Back at Former NBA Star Over Viral Michael Jordan Statement
Anthony Edwards Makes Statement on Michael Jordan