Surprising Lonzo Ball Trade News Revealed
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball recently revealed that he expects to be healthy and available by the start of next season. This is a huge injury update, as Ball has dealt with several setbacks the last couple years.
In a recent report from K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, it was revealed that Ball was discussed in different trades this past NBA trade deadline, but ultimately remained with Chicago. While it is hard to predict what level Ball will be able to return to after so much time off, he was a very high-level starting guard before the injury issues.
Ball recently expressed on his new podcast that his expectation is to be in a Bulls jersey next season. This could certainly change, especially if Ball plays well and the Bulls are not in playoff contention, but it is reasonable to assume Ball will at least start the season in Chicago.
If Ball does play well after returning from injury, he could be a very valuable trade deadline piece for the Bulls. This is not to say Chicago would not want to keep him, but that would likely depend on how their team is performing next season.
Before any of this becomes a discussion, Ball will have to show he can stay healthy and still produce at a high level.
