Luka Doncic Joins Michael Jordan on Historic NBA Playoff List
Luka Doncic is only 25 years old, but he's already one of the greatest offensive playoff performers ever. Despite not winning it all during the playoffs, he still had a very historic run.
After the NBA Finals ended on Monday night, Luka Doncic joined Michael Jordan to be on a list of the top four players to score the most points ever during their first 50 playoff games. The only three players to score more than Doncic in their first 50 playoff games were: Michael Jordan (1,814), Elgin Baylor (1,675), and Wilt Chamberlain (1,647). What's even more astonishing about the list is that Michael Jordan scored 268 more points than Doncic, without shooting a plethora of threes.
Throughout Luka Doncic's 50 playoff games, he averaged 30.9 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 8.0 assists. Offensively, there are very few players in NBA history that can keep up with his performance. Doncic's biggest problems has consistently been on the defensive end. The Boston Celtics targeted him mercilessly throughout the series, and it's one of the key reasons why Boston won the NBA Finals.
Unless Luka Doncic can somehow transform his body and conditioning, it's going to be very hard for him to become an elite defender. However, all that he needs to do is become a capable one who will no longer be targeted on the defensive end.
