Zach LaVine Makes Strong Chicago Bulls Statement Before NBA Season
The Chicago Bulls will begin their 2024-25 NBA season on Wednesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans. It will be a very new-look Bulls team taking the floor at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso each departed this summer. Agreeing to a sign and trade deal with the Sacramento Kings, DeRozan ended his three-year run in Chicago. Caruso also went to the Western Conference this offseason, landing with the OKC Thunder in a deal that sent Josh Giddey to the Bulls.
Two-time NBA All-Star Zach LaVine was not dealt this summer, as the three years remaining on his five-year, $215M deal remain a sticking point for opposing teams.
Speaking with reporters prior to Wednesday’s season opener, LaVine made a strong statement on the Bulls.
“I think everybody wants to have some little bit of a chip on their shoulder,” LaVine said. “Coming out here, everybody starts 0-0. Who’s to say we can’t come out here and surprise some people? We’ve done it in the past.”
The Bulls have very low external expectations this season after trading away DeRozan and Caruso. Fully amid a rebuild, Chicago is no longer attempting to tread water in the Eastern Conference.
While they may not have as talented of a team this season, the Bulls have a competitive group that is ready to surprise some people. LaVine will be a big part of that, as the 29-year-old guard is coming off a strong preseason in which he averaged 18.0 points in just 25 minutes per game.
