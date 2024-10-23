Bulls News

Anthony Edwards Facing Backlash for Controversial Michael Jordan Statement

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards spoke again about Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

Joey Linn

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) looks on before the game against the Dallas Mavericks.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) looks on before the game against the Dallas Mavericks. / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards went viral earlier this summer for comments he made about Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

"I didn't watch it back in the day so I can't speak on it," Edwards told Lane Florsheim of the Wall Street Journal in August. "They say it was tougher back then than it is now, but I don't think anybody had skill back then. [Michael Jordan] was the only one that really had skill, you know what I mean?"

Edwards faced a lot of backlash for these comments from NBA fans, but that hasn’t stopped him from continuing to speak on Jordan and his era.

SportsCenter shared a new statement from Edwards on Jordan that fans have been reacting to.

"I would've been the guy that could match up with MJ,” Edwards said. “That would have been me. I would've been that guy that would've been guarding him, scoring back on him."

Fans are certainly not convinced of this.

Via @SteveKBark: "I love Edwards confidence, but MJ would cook him."

Via @WuYella: "MJ would’ve cooked bro on both ends of the floor what is he talking about"

Via @JoestarJokic: "gassed guarding Kyrie but could guard MJ"

Via @FallenImpacts: "I love the mentality but MJ was so indefensible the best defenders of the era didn’t even stand a chance most nights"

Edwards and the Timberwolves are playing the Los Angeles Lakers in their NBA season opener on Tuesday night.

Related Articles

Steph Curry Joins LeBron James and Michael Jordan on Historic List After Olympics

Lonzo Ball Reveals Draymond Green's Trash Talk Message to Him

Chicago Bulls Guard's Honest Quote on DeMar DeRozan After Kings Trade

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News