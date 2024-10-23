Anthony Edwards Facing Backlash for Controversial Michael Jordan Statement
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards went viral earlier this summer for comments he made about Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.
"I didn't watch it back in the day so I can't speak on it," Edwards told Lane Florsheim of the Wall Street Journal in August. "They say it was tougher back then than it is now, but I don't think anybody had skill back then. [Michael Jordan] was the only one that really had skill, you know what I mean?"
Edwards faced a lot of backlash for these comments from NBA fans, but that hasn’t stopped him from continuing to speak on Jordan and his era.
SportsCenter shared a new statement from Edwards on Jordan that fans have been reacting to.
"I would've been the guy that could match up with MJ,” Edwards said. “That would have been me. I would've been that guy that would've been guarding him, scoring back on him."
Fans are certainly not convinced of this.
Via @SteveKBark: "I love Edwards confidence, but MJ would cook him."
Via @WuYella: "MJ would’ve cooked bro on both ends of the floor what is he talking about"
Via @JoestarJokic: "gassed guarding Kyrie but could guard MJ"
Via @FallenImpacts: "I love the mentality but MJ was so indefensible the best defenders of the era didn’t even stand a chance most nights"
Edwards and the Timberwolves are playing the Los Angeles Lakers in their NBA season opener on Tuesday night.
