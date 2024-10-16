Derrick Rose's Controversial Michael Jordan Statement Goes Viral
Derrick Rose is one of the most beloved figures in Chicago Bulls history. Despite that, even Rose isn't immune from bad takes that could upset Chicago Bulls fans.
Rose made an appearance on Jeff Teague's Club 520 podcast where he gave a very bizarre take on Michael Jordan. In Rose's eyes, Michael Jordan wouldn't become MJ if he played anywhere else besides Chicago.
"MJ wouldn't be MJ if he played anywhere else but Chicago for his pro career. He would have been a great player anywhere else, but in Chicago he became the Black Cat, he became MJ in Chicago. Just off the strength of the culture that's in Chicago, and its cultures is everywhere, but basketball culture is just strong."
It's a very strange one because the Chicago Bulls became the Chicago Bulls because of Michael Jordan. If it wasn't for Jordan's greatness, the Bulls would have remained a very losing and irrelevant franchise. The Bulls only made the playoffs twice and advanced to the second round once prior to Jordan's arrival. The franchise hasn't made a finals once since his retirement.
Derrick Rose then doubled down on his statement, claiming that Jordan's friends in Chicago likely pushed him to win another three titles after he won his first three titles.
"MJ won them three, I guarantee you he had people in his corner like, 'you just went on vacay, they ain't gonna let you come back and win three more! I bet you can't!'
Rose's second statement was just as controversial and confusing as his first one, especially when you consider that Jordan has been competitive far before his days in Chicago. It was Michael Jordan's family in North Carolina that pushed him to become what he became.
Regardless of what team Michael Jordan was getting drafted on, he was going to become Michael Jordan no matter whatl.