NBA Fans React to Zach LaVine Injury News Before Bulls vs Mavericks
The Chicago Bulls are a team that's no stranger to injuries. After dealing with a plethora of injuries for the past few seasons, it seems like the bug is starting to come around again.
As the Bulls gear up to face the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night, one of the team's major players has been listed on the injury report. The Chicago Bulls have listed Zach LaVine as questionable for the Bulls in Dallas with a right adductor strain.
Last season, Zach LaVine only played 23 games with the Chicago Bulls and his injury health was a major concern for both the team and fans. Some fans are even questioning the team's stretching & flexibility program.
Via: @joepep23: "I wonder if the Bulls have a thorough stretching & flexibility program. I can't be sure, but it feels like the Bulls seem to have a lot of lottery pick talent that suffers from chronic soft tissue ailments. I don't know if the players and/or organization have bad luck or what."
Some fans were a lot more concerned about LaVine's health and want him to rest his injuries.
Via: @MrAnthony_P: "Groin strains can be a bit tricky if you don't take the proper amount of time to let it heal. Take as much time as you need Zach."
The Chicago Bulls face off against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. EST.
