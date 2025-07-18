NBA Legend Dwyane Wade Compares Angel Reese To Warriors Star
While Caitlin Clark might command the most attention across the WNBA, there are still plenty of players making headlines and drawing eyes to the game. A star since her days at LSU, Angel Reese has never been shy to put herself out there and draw the spotlight. Reese was drafted by the Chicago Sky in the 2024 WNBA Draft and is now starting to look like a franchise player in the league.
After a rather inefficient rookie season that saw her shoot below 40% from the field, her recent play has her looking like one of the league's best. Over her last six games with the Sky, she's averaging 19.7 points, 13.3 rebounds, and 4.2 assists while converting 54.9% of her field goal attempts. Recently, NBA legend and ex-Chicago Bulls star Dwyane Wade chimed in on Reese.
"Angel Reese is hooping, dawg! Her game is opening up. Her bag is opening up," Wade said. "Her confidence is getting even higher. She in that bag now. She's playing the game like a more aggressive Draymond Green."
Wade compares Reese here to Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green, due to her playing a facilitator role with the Sky and being aggressive on the rebound, a strength of Reese's since joining the WNBA. While Green is known for his defensive prowess, he's also carved out his role offensively as a facilitator with Steph Curry.
Reese currently leads the WNBA in rebounding by a significant margin, with Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson in second with 9.2 rebounds per game. Reese also ranks just inside the Top 25 in points per game, but her recent play has her trending upward.
