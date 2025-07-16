NBA Fans React to Warriors' Unexpected Decision for Key Player
The NBA Summer League is typically an opportunity for young, proven players to improve certain parts of their game, while unproven players try to stand out and make a name for themselves. However, the Golden State Warriors seem to be only focused on the latter portion.
Of course, the Warriors are giving some of their young guys a chance to prove themselves in the Summer League, but are oddly keeping one notable player off the court.
Quinten Post, 25, is coming off a rookie campaign where he shattered expectations and became a key player in their rotation, even starting a couple of playoff games despite being the 52nd pick in the draft. However, his game is far from perfect, and there are certainly some significant aspects he needs to work on.
Still, the Warriors have decided to keep him out of the Summer League.
Post has been in Las Vegas to cheer on his teammates, but many fans are wondering why the young big man is not on the court himself.
"Don’t love that Quinten Post isn’t playing for the Warriors Summer League team," one fan posted on X (formerly Twitter). "He’s a bit older, yes…but I think he needs as much run as he can get."
"Yves Missi, Kel’el Ware, and Kyle Filipowski are putting in Summer League work but Quinten Post and TJD aren’t?" another fan questioned.
"all rookie 2nd team Yves Missi is playing summer league but Quinten Post is too good to play??" a fan said.
"It would be nice if he worked on his rebounding/post D skills and not sit out summer league. We're going to need him big this year," another fan replied.
The seven-foot big man averaged 8.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 16.3 minutes per game last season, with 44.9/40.8/77.8 shooting splits. Post became a valuable stretch five for Golden State, but many fans want to see him in the Summer League to develop key parts of his game.