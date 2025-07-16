New Report on Warriors' Failed Offer for Bradley Beal
The Golden State Warriors are still the only NBA team that has yet to make any moves this offseason, as fans are growing concerned about their lack of change after coming off a second-round playoff exit.
Of course, the Warriors made a huge move at February's trade deadline by acquiring six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat, but many feel like they need more in order to compete for a championship.
On Wednesday, the Warriors struck out on another opportunity.
The Phoenix Suns and Bradley Beal have reportedly agreed to a contract buyout, but Beal is choosing to sign with the LA Clippers after he clears waivers.
Via Shams Charania: "BREAKING: Three-time NBA All-Star Bradley Beal has agreed to a contract buyout with the Phoenix Suns and plans to join the Los Angeles Clippers on a two-year, $11 million deal with a player option after clearing waivers, Mark Bartelstein of told ESPN."
The Warriors were one of a few teams linked to Beal ahead of his expected buyout with the Suns, but the front office missed out. However, they reportedly missed out because they were hesitant to dig deeper into their pockets. A new report from ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reveals that the Warriors would not offer Beal more than the minimum.
Via Brett Siegel: "The Bucks made a very strong push to sign Bradley Beal, who was interested in MIL, league sources told @ClutchPoints.
The Heat were only able to offer a minimum contract after trading for Norman Powell.
Golden State also wasn’t willing to offer more than the minimum."
While many would send props to a franchise not willing to overpay on an aging star who is coming off a mediocre season, the Warriors are in a position where they might need to take a risk on a potential difference-maker. Beal is reportedly signing with the Clippers on a two-year, $11 million deal, which many would have hoped the Warriors were capable of offering.