Here is why I don’t want Kuminga on the Bulls.



Bulls 3P Stats:

15.4 3PM (3rd in the NBA)

42.0 3PA (3rd in the NBA)

36.7 3P% (13th in the NBA)



The shot chart below is Kuminga’s from last season. Does this kind of player (with All Star aspirations) help or hurt the team? pic.twitter.com/vmKATXMYL7