Jonathan Kuminga's free agency market has extended weeks past the opening of the period, with multiple teams raising questions and concerns about the young Warriors forward.
Kuminga is a restricted free agent, which means that any team that makes an offer sheet for him, the Golden State Warriors can match it and immediately keep him with no negotiation needed. While that is beneficial for the Warriors, other teams may be hesitant to offer such a large contract to a player like Kuminga, who has not yet proven to be a consistently good NBA player.
Kuminga has flashes of being an exceptional talent, and with his physical attributes, he is a polarizing prospect. However, according to a new report by Jake Fischer of The People's Insider, the money he is commanding could be a turn-off.
"His agent Aaron Turner has held numerous discussions with Warriors officials in Las Vegas, league sources tellThe Stein Line, with the hope of securing a contract — even a short-term contract — that pays at least $25 million in average annual salary … whether that's to stay with the Warriors or switch teams via sign-and-trade."
"Sources say that the Warriors have expressed reluctance to go that high in price over a long-term agreement while also seeking some level of first-round draft compensation in any theoretical trade that ships Kuminga elsewhere," Fischer wrote.
While the contract is one thing, a preferred destination for Kuminga is another.
Jake Fischer also reported that, "The 22-year-old's camp had also been hopeful, sources say, about a potential sign-and-trade with Chicago, but the Bulls have their own ongoing restricted free agency dance to navigate with Giddey. The sides, sources say, remain far apart, with the Australian point guard long known to be seeking a deal that pays in the $30 million range annually."
Lonzo Ball would be a perfect salary match and fit with the Warriors if he were still with the Chicago Bulls. Still, now that he has been traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Isaac Okoro, that opportunity has passed.
The Bulls could, however, put together a trade package that includes Ayo Dosunmu, Julian Phillips, and a 2027 first-round pick (top-10 protected) to the Warriors for Kuminga, who would sign a four-year, ~ $100 million contract.
Trades are complicated in the new Collective Bargaining Agreement, but the Bulls and Warriors seem to have mutual interest regarding Kuminga.
