Why the Warriors Losing Jimmy Butler Matters A Lot for the Chicago Bulls

An unfortunate NBA trade deadline domino has fallen.

During the Golden State Warriors' MLK Day battle with the Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler suffered a torn ACL. The veteran wing will now miss the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign, creating a massive void in the Warriors' starting lineup. Butler was averaging 20.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.9 assists as the team's second leading scorer behind Stephen Curry. And he did so while shooting a highly efficient 51.9 percent from the field.

Butler's steady play helped Golden State amass a 25-19 record. However, in an ultra-competitive Western Conference, this has only proven good enough for the No. 8 seed. With that being the case, there were already questions circling about what the Warriors might do ahead of the February 5 trade deadline. Time is of the essence with Curry turning 38 years old in March, and the Warriors have plenty of ground to make up if they want to secure a playoff spot.

The Butler injury only intensifies those deadline questions. How does the team plan to make up for his loss while simultaneously improving their stance in the playoff race? What options might they consider in the coming weeks, and how might those options impact the rest of the NBA?

If one thing is for sure, the Chicago Bulls have at least three reasons to keep a close eye on what front office leader Mike Dunleavy decides to do.

What Happens to Jonathan Kuminga?

Nov 9, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (1) attempts to drive past Indiana Pacers forward Cody Martin (11) during the first quarter at Chase Center.

The Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors have been connected in trade rumors for years. Once seen as a suitor for Alex Caruso, the Warriors were frequently mentioned again for Nikola Vučević during the 2024-25 campaign. Fast forward to this past offseason, and the Bulls started to come up often as a potential landing spot for Jonathan Kuminga.

Indeed, the disgruntled wing has continued to be tied to the Bulls in the lead-up to this season's deadline. And it's not hard to understand why. The Bulls have shown an increased willingness to take a chance on young players in need of a change of scenery, targeting both Josh Giddey and Isaac Okoro over the last two seasons. Equally as important, a recent report gave us reason to believe the Bulls could have exactly what the Warriors want in a potential trade return.

However, is it possible that Butler's torn ACL just changed everything? With Golden State now in clear need of scoring help, arguably their best option to turn to is Kuminga. Steve Kerr has moved the score-first 23-year-old in and out of the lineup, yet he may now have no choice but to lean on his offensive aggressiveness.

This doesn't necessarily mean that Kuminga is off the market, but it could undoubtedly impact how eager they are to move off him. Relatedly, it very well might lead the Warriors to increase their asking price. Butler's presence made Kuminga more expendable. Not to mention, what if he does re-enter the rotation and begins to put up impressive numbers over the next couple of weeks? Recency bias is real in the NBA, and you can safely bet that Golden State will use any production to run up the price tag.

All things considered, that feels like it would promptly take Chicago out of the running. The whole point of going after Kuminga revolved around the buy-low nature of the move. This feels especially true when we consider the presence of Matas Buzelis and Noa Essengue. The Bulls need to continue to prioritize the development of both, and you risk disrupting that by adding an offensive-minded wing. To be sure, the upside play may still be worth the risk, but the price matters.

Could the Warriors Show New Interest in Several Bulls?

Dec 7, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) drives to the baske against the Golden State Warriors during the first half at United Center.

Let's not forget that before Jimmy Butler ended up in The Bay, the Warriors were arguably most connected to a potential deal with the Bulls.

Considering they are essentially back to that pre-Butler reality, who is to say the Bulls don't suddenly emerge again as a worthwhile trade partner? Heck, it arguably makes even more sense now for these two to talk business when we consider that the majority of Chicago's assets are expiring contracts. The Warriors are the exact kind of franchise that needs to consider financial flexibility year after year.

Nikola Vučević was the player previously said to be on the Warriors' radar. He continues to make a lot of sense for an organization that has long valued both ball movement and floor-spacing. Likewise, the Warriors' frontcourt continues to lack dependable options. Quinten Post, Trayce Jackson-Davis, and Al Horford currently make up their depth at the center position. Vučević would be an immediate upgrade, especially when we consider the Warriors' 19th-ranked rebounding rate.

Yes, the big man remains a defensive liability, but at least he would play alongside an elite defender in Draymond Green. Vučević's offensive production has also remained remarkably consistent. Not only does he continue to shoot upwards of 50.0 percent from the field, but he is only three games removed from a season-high 35 points. The potential for big-time scoring nights is still there. Oh, and he has also suited up for all 41 games this season!

Vučević isn't the only player who could make sense out West, however. Why wouldn't the Warriors take a chance on one of the Bulls' guards? Whether it's Coby White or Ayo Dosunmu, both could offer a real scoring boost alongside Stephen Curry. White, in particular, fits the brand of basketball we have seen this Warriors team play for years.

The Bulls could look to add Kuminga in return for Vučević or perhaps a package like Coby White + Jalen Smith. This front office could even give the Warriors some cap relief by taking some multi-year deals off their lap in return for some draft capital. Buddy Hield is one who comes to mind, as he still has two years remaining on his current contract. But what about going all-out and taking Jimmy Butler off their hands? Would the Warriors give up multiple unprotected firsts to open that kind of flexibility?

I know the latter may sound crazy, but that's the kind of business we see from a lot of teams that have had successful rebuilds in recent years. The Bulls are one of the few franchises in a position to take another organization's problem off their hands and benefit from it long term.

At the end of the day, a whole new door has potentially opened up for the Bulls to peek their head through. While there is no guarantee that the two sides can work something out, I would be surprised if they did not at least talk through some potential scenarios.

Here Comes Portland?

Jan 18, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Sidy Cissoko (91) separates center Donovan Clingan (23) and Sacramento Kings center Maxine Raynaud (42) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center.

The last thing the Chicago Bulls need to consider is what Jimmy Butler's injury might mean for the Western Conference standings. While they normally couldn't care less about the leaderboard, the availability of a certain first-round draft pick changes things.

Chicago is still holding onto a lottery-protected Portland Trail Blazers first-rounder. They acquired the selection way back in 2021, when trading Lauri Markkanen to Cleveland in a three-team deal. With the Trail Blazers rebuilding the past few years, the pick had never come close to conveying. But that has finally changed in 2025-26.

The Trail Blazers have shown a desire to take the next competitive step, and this has led to a 22-22 start. The record is currently good enough for the No. 9 seed, which means they sit right behind the Warriors. While they may have to make up a 3.0-game gap, how can we be sure this Butler news doesn't force Golden State into a slump? What if the Warriors even choose to go in the opposite direction and tank for a better draft pick? This feels less unlikely, but they do have full control over their 2026 first-rounder.

Obviously, swapping spots with Golden State still wouldn't guarantee a playoff spot for the Trail Blazers, but it would at least put them in the driver's seat come the Play-In Tournament. And the Chicago Bulls' front office would surely be cheering them on.