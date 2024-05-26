Bulls News

NBA Legend Makes Strong Statement on Anthony Edwards-Michael Jordan Comparisons

Hall-of-Fame point guard Isiah Thomas does not like this comparison

Joey Linn

May 24, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts in the third quarter against the Dallas Mavericks during game two of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
May 24, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts in the third quarter against the Dallas Mavericks during game two of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has drawn comparisons to Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, but one NBA legend isn't seeing it. During a recent appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Hall-of-Fame point guard Isiah Thomas said the following:

"Their games aren’t similar to me," Thomas said of Edwards and Jordan. "Edwards at this age is a far better perimeter shooter, but Jordan at the 22-23 age, he was a far more better driver, getting to the basket, finishing around the rim. Now Edwards has been spectacular around the rim when he gets there, but Jordan his first couple of years lived in the paint. Edwards has a perimeter game that complements his inside game."

Thomas added, "And also I would say Edwards at this age, he will defer to his teammates a lot more and trust his teammates a lot more than Jordan did in his early stages. That's not a knock on any one of them. But just because they both jump high, doesn’t mean they’re the same player."

Edwards himself has pushed back against the Jordan comparisons, but the Timberwolves star also made similar comments about his three-point shooting ability in comparison to Jordan's. While there will never be another Michael Jordan, when factoring in everything he meant to the NBA both on and off the court, many have said Edwards is the closest there is in the league right now to the Bulls icon.

Related Articles

JJ Redick Fires Back at Former NBA Star Over Viral Michael Jordan Statement

Anthony Edwards Makes Statement on Michael Jordan

Major Zach LaVine to Lakers Trade Idea Proposed

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.