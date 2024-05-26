NBA Legend Makes Strong Statement on Anthony Edwards-Michael Jordan Comparisons
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has drawn comparisons to Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, but one NBA legend isn't seeing it. During a recent appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Hall-of-Fame point guard Isiah Thomas said the following:
"Their games aren’t similar to me," Thomas said of Edwards and Jordan. "Edwards at this age is a far better perimeter shooter, but Jordan at the 22-23 age, he was a far more better driver, getting to the basket, finishing around the rim. Now Edwards has been spectacular around the rim when he gets there, but Jordan his first couple of years lived in the paint. Edwards has a perimeter game that complements his inside game."
Thomas added, "And also I would say Edwards at this age, he will defer to his teammates a lot more and trust his teammates a lot more than Jordan did in his early stages. That's not a knock on any one of them. But just because they both jump high, doesn’t mean they’re the same player."
Edwards himself has pushed back against the Jordan comparisons, but the Timberwolves star also made similar comments about his three-point shooting ability in comparison to Jordan's. While there will never be another Michael Jordan, when factoring in everything he meant to the NBA both on and off the court, many have said Edwards is the closest there is in the league right now to the Bulls icon.
Related Articles
JJ Redick Fires Back at Former NBA Star Over Viral Michael Jordan Statement
Anthony Edwards Makes Statement on Michael Jordan