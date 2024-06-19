Bulls News

NBA Makes Luka Doncic Announcement After Mavericks vs. Celtics Finals

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is in historic company with Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan

Joey Linn

Jun 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after losing game three of the 2024 NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

While the Dallas Mavericks came up short of an NBA championship, their run to the Finals was still very impressive. As a 5th seed, few saw Dallas making it as far as they did, which made their Western Conference championship that much more impressive. This run from Dallas was primarily due to the greatness of Luka Doncic, who was fantastic all season.

Doncic has been one of the league’s best playoff performers since his first postseason appearance, as his individual production has been among the all-time greats. In a post from the NBA on X (formerly known as Twitter), the league announced that Doncic is now second all-time in playoff points per game, trailing only Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

This is quite the accomplishment for Doncic, who could continue improving these numbers as his career goes on. Also playing much of this postseason with different injuries, Doncic was clearly less than 100% healthy, which made his performance even more impressive. 

An NBA championship is truly what Doncic is after, but there is no denying that he continues to strengthen his legacy every single year. This season was no different, as it was an amazing run for Doncic and the Mavericks.

Dallas will now go back to the drawing board as they look to improve their roster. After getting a good look at the NBA champion Boston Celtics, the Mavericks know they level they need to reach.

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation.

