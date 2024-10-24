Josh Giddey Reacts to Boos in Chicago Bulls Debut
The Chicago Bulls played the New Orleans Pelicans in their NBA season opener on Wednesday night. Falling by a final score of 123-111, the Bulls were unable to start the season off with a win.
Two-time NBA All-Star Zach LaVine had an efficient scoring game, tallying 27 points on 10/17 shooting and 5/8 from three. While he was efficient from the floor, LaVine added a game-high seven turnovers.
This was the Bulls debut for former Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey. The 2021 first round pick finished with 14 points, five rebounds, and three assists on 5/11 shooting.
Giddey was booed on every touch by Pelicans fans, and reacted to this after the game.
“I’m surprised it’s still gone on the way it was tonight,” Giddey said via Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune. “It threw my teammates off… I can’t do a lot about it. I’m used to it now.”
Giddey appeared in four preseason games for the Bulls, averaging 9.5 points, 6.0 assists, and 5.0 rebounds on just 31.7 percent from the field. The Bulls do not project to be a good team this season, but they do seemingly plan on putting the ball in Giddey’s hands a lot and seeing how he can develop.
The Bulls will look for their first win of the season when they play the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.
