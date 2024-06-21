Bulls News

OKC Thunder Star Breaks Silence on Josh Giddey for Alex Caruso Trade

The Chicago Bulls and OKC Thunder made a big trade

Apr 14, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2), forward Jalen Williams (8) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) react during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Chicago Bulls recently made a major trade, swapping Josh Giddey and Alex Caruso. The Thunder get one of the best role players in basketball, while Chicago bets on the upside of Giddey after he was an imperfect fit in Oklahoma City.

The deal came as a bit of a surprise, since many believed Chicago could have gotten much more back for Caruso than a player swap with no picks involved. That said, Chicago seems to truly believe in what Giddey can do as a lead guard, which is a position he was not going to have the chance to play in Oklahoma City.

Following the trade, Thunder star Jalen Williams sent out a simple post, sharing his sadness for Giddey being dealt:

While there is certainly a level of excitement in Oklahoma City to land Caruso, it seems there is also a level of sadness among the players for their teammate being dealt out. This is the unfortunate reality of the NBA, as players develop relationships with each other, and often see their close friends sent elsewhere.

For Oklahoma City, this deal projects to make them an even greater force in the Western Conference after they finished first in the standings last season. Caruso does a lot of things well on the court, particularly on the defensive end, which will help Oklahoma City reach a new level. 

