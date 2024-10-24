Zach LaVine’s Honest Josh Giddey Statement After Bulls-Pelicans
Wednesday night was a moment filled with a plethora of stories for the Chicago Bulls. Zach LaVine made his injury return, Lonzo Ball played in his first regular season game in over two seasons, and Josh Giddey made his Bulls debut.
Even though the Chicago Bulls didn't come out with a win against the Pelicans, there was plenty to talk about. After the game, Zach LaVine spoke to the media and gave his thoughts on Giddey's debut. Surprisingly, LaVine compared Giddey to one of his former teammates on the Minnesota Timberwolves.
“He gets the ball out of his hand,” LaVine said. “He’s looking for guys when he’s getting to the lane. When he gets to the lane, obviously he can score, but I think his first instinct is passing. I played with a bunch of guys like that — the guy that comes to mind is Ricky Rubio, the way he saw the game, the way he passed.”
Giddey finished the night with 14 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 turnovers on 45.5% shooting from the field. Overall, no one had a great game for the Bulls other than Nikola Vucevic. Zach LaVine started the game hot but ended up with seven very costly turnovers, finishing the game with a minus-15.
The Chicago Bulls have a much harder opponent waiting for them on Friday night - the Milwaukee Bucks.
Related Articles
Steph Curry Joins LeBron James and Michael Jordan on Historic List After Olympics
Lonzo Ball Reveals Draymond Green's Trash Talk Message to Him
Chicago Bulls Guard's Honest Quote on DeMar DeRozan After Kings Trade