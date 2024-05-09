Steph Curry Joins LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson on NBA Legend's Mount Rushmore
In a recent Instagram post from the Chicago Bulls, NBA legend Dennis Rodman was asked to create his all-time basketball Mount Rushmore. Starting with Michael Jordan and LeBron James, Rodman rounded out his four with Magic Johnson and Steph Curry.
This is always a very controversial topic, as Jordan and James have the top-two spots locked up, but the next two are always up for debate. While Curry is in most people's top-10, he usually does not crack the top-four. There are different arguments for placing Curry this high, as some believe his impact on the game of basketball places him near the top of any exclusive list of all-time greats.
The omission of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar from this list is going to be a controversial one, as most people seem to have him no lower than third or fourth all-time. These list become more and more difficult as the years go on, as the NBA’s current legends like Curry, James, and others continue to add to their already historically great resumes.
Many of these discussions come down to what a person values. All of these players are incredibly accomplished, with both individual and team accolades, but there are certain distinctions that set them apart from person to person. For Rodman, he has Jordan, James, Johnson, and Curry on his Mount Rushmore.
Related Articles
JJ Redick Fires Back at Former NBA Star Over Viral Michael Jordan Statement
Anthony Edwards Makes Statement on Michael Jordan