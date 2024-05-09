Bulls News

Steph Curry Joins LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson on NBA Legend's Mount Rushmore

This Chicago Bulls legend revealed his NBA Mount Rushmore

Joey Linn

May 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; TNT commentator Ernie Johnson Jr. interviews Golden
May 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; TNT commentator Ernie Johnson Jr. interviews Golden / Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

In a recent Instagram post from the Chicago Bulls, NBA legend Dennis Rodman was asked to create his all-time basketball Mount Rushmore. Starting with Michael Jordan and LeBron James, Rodman rounded out his four with Magic Johnson and Steph Curry.

This is always a very controversial topic, as Jordan and James have the top-two spots locked up, but the next two are always up for debate. While Curry is in most people's top-10, he usually does not crack the top-four. There are different arguments for placing Curry this high, as some believe his impact on the game of basketball places him near the top of any exclusive list of all-time greats.

The omission of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar from this list is going to be a controversial one, as most people seem to have him no lower than third or fourth all-time. These list become more and more difficult as the years go on, as the NBA’s current legends like Curry, James, and others continue to add to their already historically great resumes.

Many of these discussions come down to what a person values. All of these players are incredibly accomplished, with both individual and team accolades, but there are certain distinctions that set them apart from person to person. For Rodman, he has Jordan, James, Johnson, and Curry on his Mount Rushmore.

Related Articles

JJ Redick Fires Back at Former NBA Star Over Viral Michael Jordan Statement

Anthony Edwards Makes Statement on Michael Jordan

Major Zach LaVine to Lakers Trade Idea Proposed

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.