Bulls News

Western Conference Team Showing Interest in Blockbuster Chicago Bulls Trade

This team is reportedly interested in two Chicago Bulls players

Joey Linn

Oct 2, 2023; Chicago, IL, USA; (L-R) Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (44), guard Zach LaVine (8), center Nikola Vucevic (9), forward DeMar DeRozan (11), and guard Alex Caruso (6) during Chicago Bulls Media Day at Advocate Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 2, 2023; Chicago, IL, USA; (L-R) Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (44), guard Zach LaVine (8), center Nikola Vucevic (9), forward DeMar DeRozan (11), and guard Alex Caruso (6) during Chicago Bulls Media Day at Advocate Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports / David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

If the Chicago Bulls decide to blow up their roster this summer, there will almost certainly be league-wide interest in several of their players. Atop this list will be Alex Caruso and Zach LaVine, because while LaVine's contract situation makes him tough to deal, it's also something that could allow a team to acquire him for cheaper than expected.

In a recent article, Matt Moore of Action Network shared his intel on what level of interest the Bulls are receiving on players like Caruso and LaVine, revealing the Sacramento Kings have checked in on a potential deal for the two players.

"The Sacramento Kings are going back to the well with the same trade package they offered Toronto twice for OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam," Moore wrote. "The offer includes Harrison Barnes, Kevin Huerter and draft pick compensation. They're known to have had calls with Chicago involving Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso."

Moore added, "The Kings would love to keep Malik Monk and will offer him the max they can at four years, $78 million, but they realistically won't be able to match offers from teams like Detroit, Charlotte and Orlando, who are also known to have interest. That, in part, is what makes LaVine more attractive to them at a discounted price after his trade market value hit rock bottom at the deadline."

Sacramento is a team that could use players like Caruso and LaVine, as their current core is solid, but not at the level to truly contend in the Western Conference.

Related Articles

JJ Redick Fires Back at Former NBA Star Over Viral Michael Jordan Statement

Anthony Edwards Makes Statement on Michael Jordan

Major Zach LaVine to Lakers Trade Idea Proposed

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News