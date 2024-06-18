Western Conference Team Showing Interest in Blockbuster Chicago Bulls Trade
If the Chicago Bulls decide to blow up their roster this summer, there will almost certainly be league-wide interest in several of their players. Atop this list will be Alex Caruso and Zach LaVine, because while LaVine's contract situation makes him tough to deal, it's also something that could allow a team to acquire him for cheaper than expected.
In a recent article, Matt Moore of Action Network shared his intel on what level of interest the Bulls are receiving on players like Caruso and LaVine, revealing the Sacramento Kings have checked in on a potential deal for the two players.
"The Sacramento Kings are going back to the well with the same trade package they offered Toronto twice for OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam," Moore wrote. "The offer includes Harrison Barnes, Kevin Huerter and draft pick compensation. They're known to have had calls with Chicago involving Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso."
Moore added, "The Kings would love to keep Malik Monk and will offer him the max they can at four years, $78 million, but they realistically won't be able to match offers from teams like Detroit, Charlotte and Orlando, who are also known to have interest. That, in part, is what makes LaVine more attractive to them at a discounted price after his trade market value hit rock bottom at the deadline."
Sacramento is a team that could use players like Caruso and LaVine, as their current core is solid, but not at the level to truly contend in the Western Conference.
