Zach LaVine Makes Chicago Bulls History vs Milwaukee Bucks

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine made franchise history against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Kade Kimble

Nov 15, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) walks off the court after a basketball game against the Orlando Magic at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bulls fell to the New Orleans Pelicans in a 123-111 loss to open their season. On Friday, the squad had an opportunity to bounce back, and they did just that as they defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 133-122 in a high-scoring battle.

Bulls guard Coby White led the way for Chicago, scoring 35 points while knocking down 12 of his 20 shots and seven of his 13 3-pointers in the contest. The entire starting lineup poured in help, with Zach LaVine adding 25 points while shooting 2-of-6 on 3-pointers.

Those two 3-pointers from the star guard not only helped the Bulls to a big win -- their first of the season -- but etched his name further into franchise history. LaVine became the No. 2 player on the Bulls' all-time 3-pointers list, trailing none other than Kirk Heinrich.

Since joining the club, LaVine has now knocked down 1,000 3-pointers, an incredible feat for a player who has been through plenty since landing in Chicago.

As a team, the Bulls nailed 21 of their 47 attempts from beyond the arc, leading them to a 133 points outburst against the Bucks, a solid Eastern Conference team. They now advance to 1-1 on the season with their next contest being their home opener against a very solid Oklahoma City Thunder team.

Lonzo Ball will make his return to the hardwood as he sat the first night of the team's back-to-back, too.

Kade Kimble
KADE KIMBLE

Kade has been covering a wide variety of teams ranging from the NFL to the NBA and college athletics since joining Sports Illustrated's On SI in 2022.

