Zach LaVine's Status for Chicago Bulls vs Detroit Pistons
After a great win against the Toronto Raptors on Friday night that snapped Toronto's five-game winning streak, the Chicago Bulls face off against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday afternoon.
Chicago has won two out of their last three games, but they've played their last two games straight without their best player, Zach LaVine.
LaVine has been out of action due to personal reasons, which has been assumed to be the birth of his son.
While fans may have been hoping to have LaVine return against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, it seems like the odds will be very low.
The Chicago Bulls have listed Zach LaVine as doubtful against the Pistons due to personal reasons.
Through 42 games this season, LaVine has averaged 24.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists on 51/45/80 shooting from the field. His numbers have been terrific for the Bulls this season.
If the Bulls organization had an interest in making the playoffs, Sunday's game against the Pistons should be of heavy consequence. Detroit is only 3.5 games ahead of the Bulls for the 7th seed and is right under the Heat for the 6th seed. These are the types of games that the Bulls need to win if they want to be in a better play-in position.
The Chicago Bulls face off against the Detroit Pistons at 3:00 p.m. EST on Saturday.
